IFFI 2019: Farah Khan Wants To Make Tom Cruise Dance In The Next Five Years

IFFI 2019 has been going strong ever since it began on November 20, 2019. The event will end this week on November 29, 2019, and several Bollywood biggest celebrities have been busy attending the prestigious festival. Director Farah Khan also made an appearance at the event that is ongoing in Goa. Farah was interviewed during the event, where she was asked about her different roles as a director and a choreographer.

Farah's role as a choreographer and director

At the start of the interview, Farah was told that she wears many hats, to which Farah replied by saying that she is primarily a mother of four children. She also added that she has only directed four movies in 12 years. So she thinks that her role as a director is something that she has done the least.

When asked what are the challenges in choreographing a song, Farah said that is was easy to work when the director had a clear vision of how the song is supposed to look. She then praises a few directors that she thinks are good at designing a song. She names Mani Ratnam as someone who pushes his technicians to do their best. She also says that Kundan Shah and Mansoor Khan are also good in this respect.

On being accused of making masala films

Farah has often been accused of making masala movies. When asked about this, Farah said that entertainment has its own value that many ignore. She adds that she likes many types of films but believes that a film should be entertaining even if it has a good message. According to her, a movie should not be preachy and hammer in a message. She names Munna Bhai as one movie that had a good message and is entertaining.

As a woman director and why she does not make women-centric films

According to Farah, directing is not a gender-specific job, and so she does not really revel in the fact that she is a woman director. When asked about why she does not make women-centered films, Farah said that it was because of the fact that there is a working business model. She says that people fill seats in theatres to see heroes and not a woman-specific film.

Talking about some of her famous songs

When asked if she got all the actors she wanted for her song Deewangi from Om Shanti Om, she laughed. Farah said that Aamir drove her crazy for ten days as he was editing his film Taare Zameen Par. After four years he said that he did not want to be a part of the song. Shahrukh also said that he would bring in Saira Ji and Dilip Ji for the song, a day which Farah said that she was still waiting for.

Talking about the song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Farah said that she was not allowed to shoot in the station. So they had to shoot on top of the train for four days. She jokingly added that no one fell during the shoot. She also said that she has associated with a lot of international films thanks to songs that she has choreographed. Finally, Farah was asked what she would wish to do in the next five years. Her reply was that she definitely wanted to make Tom Cruise dance.

