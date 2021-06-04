Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Faces Setback Due To COVID-19, Makers Issue Statement

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 hit a roadblock as members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. The makers have decided to halt production, that was underway in United Kingdom, till June 14 as team members isolated themselves. This was another setback for the much-anticipated venture since the pandemic has impacted the shooting schedule.

Mission: Impossible 7 shoot halted

The makers, Paramount, released a statement for the viewers and media, “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

It is not clear how many crew members tested positive, but about 14 persons have contracted the disease and lead actor and one of the producers, Tom Cruise was not among them, as per reports.

The positive diagnosis came after Cruise was heard yelling at the production crew for flouting COVID-19 norms during filming in December.The leaked audio clip had gone viral and become a talking point.

The shooting, that was on in Venice, Italy, had first been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in February 2020. The filming of one of the most popular and expensive franchises, has also shot sequences in Norway.

Mission: Impossible 7 is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Apart from Cruise, the movie also stars Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, among others. The action film is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022.

