Tom Felton Raves About Former Harry Potter Co-star Daniel Radcliffe; ‘I Love The Man...'

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, who played the role of Draco Malfoy in the popular fantasy franchise film, recently opened up about his relationship with co-star Daniel Radcliffe. Calling it fantastic, Felton said that the Horns actor is like a 'brother' to him in real life, adding that he 'brings a certain energy to any room that he is in."

"I love the man dearly. I don't see him as much as I'd like to — that's the same for all of us, really. But I consider him a brother, definitely. Huge amounts of respect for him," he said.

Tom Felton praises his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Felton stated that Daniel was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, he was always being collaborative on set. "And I think he learned that the same way that I did: from the other chaps around us."

Further shedding light on Radcliffe's character in the Harry Potter franchise, Felton said, "You have one boy who has no parents, no money, no status, but he has everything that is good with the world: He has love and compassion and friends and truth and honesty." "And the other side is the slightly darker one, [with] very powerful parents, lots of money, big house, all the toys, but also a bully and someone that can't find a way of expressing his light because he hasn't been shown any his entire life," he talked about his character Draco Malfoy.

Recently, Tom Felton mourned the loss of Robbie Coltrane, which came as a shock to all the Harry Potter fans as well as several celebrities. Remembering the late co-star, he wrote in his memoir, "He was a joker, but he was also the person that the jokes happened to. Or rather, he was the person who allowed the jokes to happen to him, and his reactions were priceless."

Robbie Coltrane aka Hagrid passed away on Friday, October 14, as per a statement issued by his agent. Belinda Wright said in a statement, "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14," Manchester Evening News reported.

"Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon," said Bright.

Image: Instagram/@t22felton