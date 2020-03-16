COVID-19: Tom Hanks Offers Advice To Fans; Shares Pic Of Australian Vegemite Breakfast

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently took to his social media to announce that he and his wife, Rita Wilson have been tested positive for the COVID-19. With the assurance to keep the fans updated about their situation, the actor often takes to social media to share pictures and videos. The duo travelled to Australia where Hanks had to shoot for his film but were put into isolation for their treatment.

Tom Hanks offers advice to fans amid Coronavirus isolation

Tom Hanks is set to be a part of the Elvis Presley biopic and was in Australia to shoot for it. Post isolation, the Forrest Gump actor took to his social media to share an update with his fans. Sharing a picture of his breakfast, Tom Hanks urged his fans to take care of themselves and of each other.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

He also thanked the helpers in his post. His picture of the breakfast featured a bread layered with Australian Vegemite and a glass of water on the side. The picture also features the Australian national animal, Kangaroo holding a flag of the country while a bottle of Australian Vegemite sits on the side.

Earlier this week, Hanks shared a selfie with his wife on his social media. The couple was all smiles in the picture while Tom was dressed in a grey t-shirt and a cap while Rita wore a pink-coloured t-shirt and a blue and white cap. He thanked the people who are taking care of them and once again informed his fans that they are in isolation.

