Tom Hanks Detected With Coronavirus, Film Delays & Other Big Hollywood News Of The Week

Though the biggest Hollywood news of the week revolve around the Coronavirus outbreak, there were a few headline-making stories which managed to keep entertainment enthusiasts hooked. Below are some of the biggest news coming out of Hollywood this week. Check them out below -

Also read: From Tom Hanks to NBA players: List of celebrities who have contracted coronavirus

Coronavirus shuts down various Hollywood film releases and production

Due to the increasing scare of the Coronavirus outbreak, various film studios have now halted the shoots for their upcoming films along with the release dates for many. Recently, films like A Quiet Place 2, Fast and Furious 9 and various other films were rescheduled from their initial release dates due to the Coronavirus. Besides this, various films across the world have halted production.

Tom Hanks tested positive of Coronavirus

One of the biggest Hollywood news this week around was Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were detected having the Coronavirus. The actor took to his social media and explained how he and Rita were feeling uneasy and decided to get themselves checked. Tom Hanks' son also posted a video on Twitter confirming that his parents are doing fine.

Also read: Tom Hanks' wife Rita jokes on 'Corona' after COVID-19 diagnosis: 'Want one from Mexico'

'Flip the Switch' challenge

Thought the majority of the Hollywood fraternity is evidently under the scare of Coronavirus outbreak, a few celebrities cannot stop having fun. The Flip the Switch challenge has recently taken over social media and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello have also posted their versions of the challenge. Check it out below -

Also read: Tom Hanks Updates Fans After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'There Is No Crying In Baseball'

Harvey Weinstein sentenced for 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein was recently sentenced for 23 years in federal prison for sexual assault charges. He has now been shifted to the Rikers Islan prison where he will serve his sentence. Though the prosecutors wanted Harvey to serve 29 years in federal prison, his sentence was shortened when authorities were asked to take Harvey Weinstein's medical condition into consideration.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein Compares Himself To Victims Of McCarthyism In Bizarre Rant

Also read: Harvey Weinstein Back In Bellevue Hospital After Receiving 23 Years' Jail Term

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.