Tom Hanks Loses Temper At Fans Who Almost Knock Over Wife Rita Wilson; Watch

Spotting your favourite celebrity out and about on the street can send anyone into a frenzy to click a picture or get an autograph signed by them. However, there have been ample times that these fans have forgotten the concept of personal space and crossed the line in order to get close to the stars.

A similar incident of recklessness has caused Hollywood's beloved actor Tom Hanks to react in a rather unpleasant manner. Known to remain calm and collected, the veteran actor lost his cool after a couple of fans almost knocked over his wife Rita Wilson.

Tom Hanks loses temper over fans in viral video

The 65-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Elvis also starring Austin Butler. He stepped out for a dinner with his wife Rita Wilson where he was mobbed by the fans whilst leaving the eatery in Midtown. The video of the same is making rounds on social media.

In the clip, the couple, dressed in all black, are seen leaving the restaurant and walking towards their car. On the way, a couple of fans are seen trying to click a picture with the Oscar-winning actor. Despite the security surrounding the couple, a few fans are seen bumping into an unsuspecting Wilson who shouts at them to maintain distance.

Agitated by what he witnessed, the Forrest Gump star loses his temper and shouts at the fans to ''back the f*** off''. He is seen standing in front of the fans, looking upset before he was ushered to get to his car.

The video has sparked concern for the actor on social media. Many commended the veteran actor for standing up for his wife as one netizen commented, ''Kudos To @tomhanks Give The Man Space!'' while another wrote, ''Tom Hanks ain’t playing … protecting his wife''.

I don’t blame Tom Hanks for defending his Wife and all in my personal space. Back TF up. Dude in the blue was a straight up grass pole. https://t.co/snio1Skttv — Big Cheese (@BigCheeseKIT) June 16, 2022

On the professional front, Tom Hanks will be seen playing the role of legendary musician Elvis Presley's enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The Baz Luhrmann directorial features Austin Bulter in the titular role. The film premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and received a positive response from the critics. Elvis will open in theatres on June 24 in India.