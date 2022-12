'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan Says He Is 'curious' To See Tom Hanks' Reaction To Film

Actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The makers recently released a trailer of the upcoming flick which has been touching hearts and souls worldwide. The upcoming film, which is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is one of the highly anticipated films in the world today.

Aamir Khan says he is 'curious' to see how Tom Hanks will react to Laal Singh Chaddha

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are all set to take the viewers on an emotional voyage, covering every major event in Indian history. It's not just netizens who are excited to see how Tom Hanks responds to the film, Aamir himself is agitated to see his reaction. Talking about the same, Aamir Khan says “Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks' reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor”.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Back in the day, Spielberg was filming a film along with Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks in Germany. Spielberg further introduced Aamir Khan to Tom Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India." The Jurrasic Park director called him Cameron because Aamir Khan is also known for breaking his own box office records. However, Hanks made it clear that he knows Aamir Khan and is familiar with his work as he revealed he has watched his 2009 film 3 Idiots as many as three times.

More about the film

Laal Singh Chaddha’s slow-witted approach and childlike optimism have created a major impact on the minds of the audience. The Hindi trailer is currently being showered with immense love and affection nationwide. The playlist of Laal Singh Chaddha which includes songs like ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karan?’ is being hailed nationwide for its unique approach to artists. The makers of the film have released the songs without a music video by putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

