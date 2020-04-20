Tom Hanks Talks About Wife Rita Wilson Having A 'tougher Time' With COVID 19

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with Coronavirus, recently opened up about how difficult his battle against COVID 19 was. He said that he had bad body aches and felt very fatigued. He was, however, of the opinion that his wife, Rita Wilson, had a tougher time healing from the highly contagious virus.

Tom Hanks on his COVID 19 experience

Tom Hanks recently spoke to a media portal about him and his wife, Rita Wilson’s experience as they were diagnosed with COVID 19. He spoke about how Rita struggled with respiratory illness and hence went through a tougher time. He said that Rita Wilson had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms as well. She lost her sense of taste and smell due to which she got no joy from food for almost three weeks.

She had also spoken about her experience previously, where she had revealed that she had chills like never before and some days her temperature would rise up to 102 on the thermometer. Tom Hanks said she was nauseous and at times had to even crawl to the floor from the bed to get to facilities. They were locked in for three days in a local hospital. He said that in his case, he could not even do the basic stretching and exercises.

Tom Hanks caught the virus in Australia

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson caught the Coronavirus in Australia where the actor was shooting for a film based on the life of Elvis Presley. The actors had taken to Instagram to break the news of his diagnosis to his followers. He had written in the caption for the post that they had a bit of fever and felt tired and decided to be sure about their health. Have a look at the post here.

