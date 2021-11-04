Tom Hanks Was Offered To Join Blue Origin's Space Flight Before William Shatner

Tom Hanks on Tuesday night, November 2, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live revealed that Jeff Bezos had offered him to join Blue Origin's next Space Flight but Hanks turned down the offer. Recently, Star Wars alum William Shatner also made headlines as he became the oldest person to orbit outer space in Bezos' space flight.

The Forrest Gump actor revealed that he was offered to join the flight before Shatner but he refused as he had to pay 28 million to be part of the space flight.

Tom Hanks turns down Jeff Bezos' offer

As per People, Tom Hanks appeared on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday and revealed that he turned down an offer to venture into space. When host Kimmel asked Hanks if it was true that he was to join a space flight before William Shatner, the actor replied, "Well, yeah, provided I pay." He added, "You know, it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I'm doing good, Jimmy, I'm doing good. But I ain't paying 28 [million] bucks."

The actor jokingly said, "It's about a 12-minute flight? Is that it? ... Okay, we could all do it in our seats right here. "I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that. " Hanks said that he would perhaps join the crew if the flight were free, he'd do it "on occasion just in order to experience the joy of pretending I'm a billionaire."

This was the voyage of the RSS First Step today. Its mission: encounter Earth from incredible views at apogee pic.twitter.com/Gzsnkv97K9 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, William Shatner at the age of 90 became the oldest person to venture into space as he joined Blue Origin's Mission NS18. Shatner joined crew members Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Earth observation company Planet Labs and Glen de Vries vice-chairperson for life sciences and healthcare at French software company Dassault Systèmes and co-founder of Medidata. The up-and-down space hop lasted for almost 12 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometres). The space flight launched on Wednesday, October 13.

As per AP, the exhilarated Shatner after his space journey told Bezos, "What you have given me is the most profound experience. I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it."

Image: AP