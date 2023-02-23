Tom Hardy Shares Venom 3 Update With A Throwback Video | Watch

Tom Hardy shared an update on Venom 3. The actor, who plays the titular anti-hero in the superhero film franchise, posted a throwback video from the filming of one of the previous movies and confirmed that the pre-production on the threequel has begun. Now that work on Venom 3 is underway, fans must be eager to know what the film will be all about.

Tom Hardy teases Venom 3

Venom 3 is in pre-production stage. Tom Hardy shared a deleted scene from the first movie, which shows Brock getting out of a taxi and attempting to make his way into the hospital while Venom argues and tries to take control of his body. In the caption, he wrote, "Whilst working on V3 pre prep this throwback came up (sic)."

What can fans expect from Venom 3?

Now that Tom Hardy has teased Venom 3, fans have been excited to know what the upcoming film will be about. Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who was a writer and producer on the first two movies. Plot details are not known at this point, but Hardy previously shared an Instagram post teasing Eddie Brock's "last ride". This seemingly suggested that this is will be the actor's final time in the role. But nothing is confirmed as of now.

Venom 2 sets up the threequel?

In the ending of Venom: Let there Be Carnage (2021), Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) death was hinted. It means that he won't be part of the upcoming film. Detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) was taken over by another alien symbiote. This means that he could be part of the third movie as Toxin.