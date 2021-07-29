Tom Hiddleston Compliments Chris Evans' Butt, Says 'it Has Absolutely Rocked The Spandex'

Tom Hiddleston has been receiving positive reviews for his portrayal of God Of Mischief in MCU's mine series Loki. The show was released as a part of Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2012, Tom Hiddleston was asked who had the best butt among Avengers co-stars, to which Tom replied that his favourite butt was of this Avengers star.

Tom Hiddleston's favourite butt in Avengers

During an interview with Mark Hoppus from Fuse in 2012, the host asked Tom Hiddleston to choose his favourite butt amongst his Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Evans. To which the actor replied, "Oh, Chris Evans, by a mile." Hiddleston went on to compliment Chris Evans' butt and said that has absolutely rocked the spandex and he expected the spandex sales to shoot up due to Evans.

Loki's ending explained

The last episode of Loki shows Loki and Sylvie and meeting He Who Remains, who tells them that he ended a multiversal war between his variants by using Alioth to destroy alternate timelines and created the TVA to preserve this peace. He Who Remains offers two choices - to kill him and risk another multiversal war or replace him in overseeing the TVA and a singular timeline. Sylvie wants to kill him, but Loki pleads with her to stop. They kiss, but Sylvie sends Loki back to TVA headquarters. She kills He Who Remains, unleashing a multiverse with alternate timelines that the TVA cannot prune. At TVA headquarters, Loki warns Mobius and B-15 about He Who Remains' variants, but they do not recognize him and Loki sees that a statue of one of the variants has replaced statues of the Time-Keepers.

More about Loki

Loki was released as part of Phase 4 of MCU and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. In the series, an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors. The series was released on June 9 and consisted of six episodes. It received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. The series is confirmed to return for Season 2.

