Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki' Reveals Mystery Man Behind D.B. Cooper In Premiere Episode

In the first episode of the Disney+ series and Marvel Studios' Loki starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, it was revealed that Loki can use his shapeshifting powers to take the form of any person on the earth including one of America's most wanted criminal. In the episode, Loki had to reluctantly screen a highlight of his life which solved the mystery behind the unidentified criminal D.B. Cooper.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki reveals the mystery man behind D.B. Cooper

In Loki episode 1, titled Glorious Purpose viewers got to see that Loki is currently being held as a prisoner by the Time Variance Authority, an agency that is responsible for keeping the time and events of several universes in sequence so that they can prevent the creation of a multiverse. While Loki was in the custody of the TVA, he was asked about his past crimes during which he had to screen a highlight video reel of his life which included a surprising reveal. In the sequence, it was revealed that it was Loki who was behind the mysterious 1970s plane hijack and the mystery man behind DB Cooper was the God of Mischief himself.

Who is DB Cooper?

For the unversed, D.B. Cooper was the name given to the identified man by the media who hijacked a Boeing 727 plane in 1971 to collect a substantial ransom from the passengers and jumped out of the plane. The identity and fate of Cooper were unknown to this day and now in Loki's version of events, it was indeed him who pulled off the hijack with ease after he lost a bet to Thor.

In an interview with TV Line, Tom Hiddleston explained how the DB Cooper scene happened and shared that they were trying to think of ways for how Loki who is an incarnation of mischief, might have previously come down to Earth and done various mischievous things and then disappeared and added that perhaps for the human race, these were one of their unexplained stories.

Michael Waldron, the lead writer of the series shed light on the sequence and told the website that he needed an example of a time when the TVA hadn't interfere in Loki's life making him think that perhaps they should have and he shared that the hijack was one of the most chaotic moment from history so he decided to include DB Cooper. He further said that now we know that Loki is indeed D.B. Cooper and the mystery is solved.

A look at Loki's reviews and ratings

While only one episode from the Loki series is out, the standalone show of The God of Mischief is garnering rave and positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show is rated at 95% based on the average audience score. The TV series has a 9.3-star rating out of 10 on IMDb with over a thousand user reviews. Watch the Loki trailer right below.

IMAGE: LOKI'S OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.