Tom Holland Reveals He's 'disappointed' About Not Being Cast In Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria'

Zendaya is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of the teen drama titled Euphoria, which is set to release on January 9 on Disney+Hotstar. The actor was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which she took on a role opposite her rumoured beau, Tom Holland. Holland recently revealed that he was 'very disappointed' that he had not been cast in Euphoria.

According to reports by People, Holland recently appeared on an IMDb fan question interview and made some interesting revelations. He mentioned he has been 'petitioning' to be part of Euphoria for a while now and also revealed that he has visited the sets of the series 30 times. The 2019 show stars Zendaya as Rue, who struggled with her sobriety and experiences trauma. However, she must deal with it all and attend school and classes and maintain relationships with her peers and family. Zendaya also appeared in the interview and mentioned that Holland's appearance in the show could be an 'easter egg'.

The upcoming season of Euphoria will see Rue get entangled in a few violent encounters and police chases. Season 2 will also feature a fall-out between Rue and Hunter Schafer's Jules, who broke up in season 1 of the drama series. The trailer features Rue grooving to Frank Sinatra’s song Call Me Irresponsible. The actor says in the trailer, "When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love could drift away."

Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in Spider-Man No Way Home together, which began to soar at the box office when the advance booking for tickets began ahead of the film's release. According to a report by Forbes, the film garnered $43.6 million globally on the first day itself. In India, the film earned 32.67 crores on its first day on the big screen and made 55.67 crores on the second day. The film saw the after-effects of what happened when Doctor Strange tried to cast a spell so that people forget Peter Parker's identity, but the spell went wrong.

