Tom Holland Documents His Weekend In Paris For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Press Tour; Watch

British actor Tom Holland is currently busy promoting his forthcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home which is set to hit the theatres this month. Apart from the hype garnered by the intriguing trailers and posters, the makers are making sure that they spare no efforts in spreading the word about the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger. Holland recently took to his social media to share a glimpse into his weekend in Paris for the film's press tour.

Tom Holland in Paris for Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour

Taking to his Instagram on November 1, the 25-year-old actor showed his followers the exciting way he kickstarted the press tour for the upcoming film in Paris. The actor was tagged along with his younger brothers as he documented their shenanigans at the events. In the video, the actor and his brother were seen enjoying their time at the stadium.

The video also showed his interview with co-star Zendaya and the actor stealing Footballer Messi's jersey. Later in the video, he was seen being awestruck after meeting and shaking hands with Messi. The young actor also enjoyed the lit Eiffel Tower in Paris. The video also shared a glimpse into his time at the Ballon D’Or ceremony in Paris. Check out the entire video here.

More on Spiderman: No Way Home

Dubbed as one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year, Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated for a release on December 16 in Indian in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The movie will have a day early release than the US. Rumours were rife about the actor wearing the Spiderman suit for the last time, however, according to a report by Fandango, co-producer, Amy Pascal put a rest to the rumour mill by confirming that they were already in the process of producing new movies with Marvel.

Holland will be seen playing the titular role in Spider-Man No Way Home while Zendaya will essay the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones. The film is rumoured to have all the three actors who played Spider-Man namely Tom, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield reunite for the film, although it was never officially confirmed. The film will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and more.

(Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013)