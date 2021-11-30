Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland To Continue MCU-superhero Legacy In Upcoming Trilogy

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited, American superhero movie Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the makers of the film recently unveiled a delightful piece of news for the fans regarding the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man movie series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home and will be the 27th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie has been slated to release on 17th December 2021 as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Tom Holland to continue in MCU Spider-Man 4,5,6 as Peter Parker

According to the reports by Fandango, Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producer, Amy Pascal recently confirmed that Tom Holland will continue as Peter Parker after the current film. With this announcement, Pascal ended the rumours regarding Tom Holland's last stint as the superhero. She further mentioned that they were already planning new movies with Marvel Studios and hinted at the development of another Spiderman trilogy and added that Spider-Man: No Way Home will not be the last of their MCU movies.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

As the Spider-Man: No Way Home release date approaches, the fans are rushing to secure their tickets to watch the film while many of them have been showing their excitement to watch Tom Holland in the upcoming series. Many of the fans took to Twitter and revealed how they managed to get the tickets of the film weeks ahead of the release of the film while many of them expressed their excitement for the film by dropping in pictures of the lead cast, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Some of the fans also expressed their sadness on not being able to watch Tobey McGuire as Peter Parker in the film. Take a look at how the fans are gearing up for the release of the American superhero Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Got my tickets for Spider-Man.. and when I mean I got my tickets that means multiple showing 😎 #SpiderManNowWayHome — bobbyj (@ThaRealBobbyJ) November 30, 2021

If Tobey isn't in it, then I'm not watching. That's literally my only drive for watching #SpiderManNowWayHome https://t.co/AfrytKb5ES — Glory Of Religion (@RtrnofGlory) November 30, 2021

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/@tomholland2013