Tom Holland Expresses Uncertainty On Returning As Spider-Man In Upcoming Marvel Films

Even before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal had announced that they would be expanding the Spider-Man franchise and have planned more Spidey movies. In a recent interview, Tom Holland revealed whether he would be returning as the web-slinger in the upcoming movies. Holland said that he didn't know whether he would be returning to the franchise.

In an interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond, Tom Holland reunited Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as they spoke about their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the interview, Holland revealed whether he would be returning as the superhero in upcoming Spider-Man movies. He said, "The truthful answer — and I’ve done a whole press tour where all I do is lie — the truth is, and you’re not going to like the truth, I don’t know the answer to that question."

He added, "I don’t know. I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye. But if it’s time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it’s time, it’s time. If it’s not, it’s not. But at the moment, I don’t know."

Spider-Man: No Way Home first post-pandemic movie to cross $1 billion at box office

Marvel head Kevin Fiege opened up about the upcoming sequels in the Spider-Man franchise. In an interview with New York Times, Feige, along with producer Amy Pascal opened up about the sequels. "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about— yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time."

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on 17 December 2021, and became the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie has grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark.

(Image: @tomholland2013/Instagram)