Tom Holland Greets Indian Fans In Desi Style While Launching Trailer Of 'Uncharted'; WATCH

British actor Tom Holland took to his social media to drop the exciting trailer of his upcoming action movie Uncharted. Although the young actor is fairly familiar with aerial stunts considering the five years he spent swinging around as Spiderman in New York City, the latest trailer showed him without the red suit hinting at more intense action sequences than ever. For the film, he will be joining another popular action hero of Hollywood namely Mark Wahlberg.

Tom Holland greets India as he launches 'Uncharted' trailer

The 25-year-old will be essaying the role of Nathan Drake in the upcoming action flick Uncharted while Mark Wahlberg will play Victor Sullivan. Sony’s big-screen, live-action adaptation of the hit game franchise, Uncharted trailer was released on Thursday, October 21. The official Youtube handle of Sony Pictures India shared a brief clip of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg greeting their Indian fans while dropping the trailer. The young actor greeted his fans by saying 'Namaste India' and urged them to watch the trailer.

Tom Holland also announced the trailer drop on his Instagram by announcing the release date of the movie. He wrote, ''thought I’d just leave this here. Trust me when I say you ain’t ready for this movie. @markwahlberg and I are gonna take you on a huge adventure. Uncharted is yours to enjoy on February 18th.''

Uncharted trailer

Helmed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, the story revolves around Nate and Sully embarking on a journey together in the pursuit of a treasure. Antonio Banderas will be seen playing the role of the antagonist a rival treasure hunter. The trailer was packed with gravity-defying and dangerous stunts with ardent fans spotting a few references from the video game. The movie also stars Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

More on Tom Holland

As fans patiently wait till next year to see Tom debuting as the adventurer Nate, they can rush to the cinemas on December 17 to see him donning the suit for the third time in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Helmed by Jon Watts, the film will focus on Peter Parker messing up the time paradigm as he tries to make the world forget about his identity. It will also see the return of Zendaya as MJ.

Image: Instagram/@unchartedmovie/tomholland2013