Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Starrer 'Uncharted' Trailer Released; Includes Game References

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is all set to make his debut as adventurer Nathan Drake in Sony’s big-screen, live-action adaptation of the hit game franchise, Uncharted. The first trailer has been released by the filmmakers. The trailer includes set pieces that look like moments from the game series on which the film is based. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer, the film is penned by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

The trailer clip shows a young Nathan Drake as a bartender who meets Sully (Mark Wahlberg) before the duo embarks on a new adventure. Antonio Banderas plays the antagonist and a rival treasure hunter with seemingly more resources. One can notice several scenes- from a marooned pirate ship to the sequence from Uncharted 3 in which Drake is dragged behind a cargo plane, are based on the games.

Helmed by Ruben Fleischer, the Uncharted film stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. The film is based on Naughty Dog’s Playstation game series which was first released in 2007 and has spawned many sequels. Uncharted has a long history of making its way to the big screen with different helmers like David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg. The script is penned by Iron Man fame duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins and is based on a screen story by Judkins. The film is slated for release on February 18 next year.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland

Meanwhile, Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumored to have taken their on-screen romance to real life. Earlier this year, the duo was spotted by the paparazzi's hanging out together and kissing. Fans of the couple were excited after the pictures started circulating on the web. Tom and Zendaya further fueled dating rumors as they were spotted attending a friend's wedding together. The Dune actor in an interview opened up about what she loved most about her rumored beau Tom Holland.

Furthermore, the duo is all set to appear in the third installment of their Spiderman franchise titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will also feature Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch among others. It recently grabbed headlines for the rumors of featuring the two actors who played Spiderman namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, the rumors were not confirmed.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland