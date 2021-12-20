Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Starrer 'Uncharted' To Release In February 2022; Check Details

After fighting off the villains from the multiverse in his spidey suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home, British actor Tom Holland is already gearing up for another adventure with co-star Mark Walberg in the upcoming film Uncharted. The trailer of Sony’s forthcoming big-screen, live-action adaptation of the hit game franchise was highly appreciated by the fans who expressed their anticipation to witness some raw action from the young star. Check out the release date of the flick in four languages in India.

Uncharted release date

Taking to their official social media handle, Sony Pictures IN shared a new poster of the movie to announce the release date of the action flick. They also announced that the film will be released in two Indian regional languages namely Tamil and Telugu. The caption read, ''The race for the greatest treasure never found begins in #UnchartedMovie, starring @TomHolland2013 and @MarkWahlberg, exclusively in movie theatres on February 18. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.''

Earlier, Tom Holland had fueled the anticipation of the fans by sharing the trailer of the movie with the caption, ''Thought I’d just leave this here. Trust me when I say you ain’t ready for this movie. @markwahlberg and I are gonna take you on a huge adventure. Uncharted is yours to enjoy on February 18th.''

More on Uncharted

Helmed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, the story revolves around Nate and Sully embarking on a journey together in the pursuit of a treasure. Antonio Banderas will be seen playing the role of the antagonist a rival treasure hunter. The trailer was packed with gravity-defying and dangerous stunts with ardent fans spotting a few references from the video game. Actors Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle will also be seen playing significant roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is enjoying the success of his latest Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home which went on to become the third biggest global debut at the box office by garnering a whopping collection of over $587 million. The list is topped by other Marvel flicks namely Avengers: Endgame ($1.2 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640 million).

Image: Instagram/@sonypicturesin