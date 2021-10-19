Zendaya Leaves Rumoured Boyfriend Tom Holland Stunned As She Dazzles At 'Dune' Premiere

Zendaya could be among the most talked-about actors in the world at the moment, as she has two much-anticipated films in her kitty. The first to release is Denis Vileneuve's epic action film Dune this month. She then has Spider-Man: No Way Home up for release in December this year.

If that was not all, her personal life too is in the news. The 25-year-old is being rumoured to be in a relationship with her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Her personal and professional lives merged recently courtesy the on-screen superhero.

Zendaya's Dune look leaves rumoured boyfriend & co-star Tom Holland awestruck

As Dune geared up for release on October 22, the makers held a special premiere of the multi-starrer in London on Monday, October 18. Zendaya came out dressed for the occasion in a Law Roach white gown.

While the actor posed with her director and other members of the cast like Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, among others, her rumoured boyfriend had eyes only for her.

He took to Instagram and dropped a stunning black-and-white snap of Zendaya as she posed in style on the red carpet. The Spider-Man actor captioned the post with the word Dune and used love-struck emoji on the post.

Zendaya seemed to have got surprised with the post as she shared an emoji to suggest that she was touched.

The post left fans of the rumoured couple amazed, as they used words like 'my heart', 'aww' and more over the Instagram post.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are yet to confirm their relationship, but the buzz has been strong on their affair over the past few months, and more so in recent days.

Tom Holland seemed to have made their relationship Instagram official by dropping a picture of the two together last month. He was dressed in his Spider-Man get-up in the pic, while she turned photographer for the post, clicking a mirror selfie with her camera.

The actors have been working with each other in the Spider-Man trilogy, which had kicked off with the Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 when both were around 21-22.