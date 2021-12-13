Tom Holland Opens Up On How 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Similar To 'Avengers'

Tom Holland, recently in an interview with The Project, said that his highly-anticipated forthcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is similar to an Avengers film. The actor recently spoke about his experience working on the new Marvel film. He understandably did not discuss spoilers, however, said that it almost felt like they were making an Avengers film because everything in Spider-Man: No Way Home is elevated and heightened.

Tom Holland says Spider-Man: No Way Home is similar to an Avengers film

During his appearance on The Project, Tom Holland said, "It absolutely did. In some respects, it felt the same, we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. And then, in other respects, it felt like a completely different franchise. We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher. So it really did feel like we were making this, it's almost like an Avengers movie, I guess."

With this, Holland was referring to the massive scale of the new Spider-Man film. However, this is not the first time that it has been compared to Marvel's blockbuster franchise Avengers, with its appreciation reminding many of its final film, Endgame. The 2019 Joe and Anthony Russo starrer wrapped up the Infinity Saga and bid adieu to several of Marvel's founding heroes such as Peter's mentor, Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Holland's new Spider-Man: No Way Home will connect all the three separate generations of the Spider-Man franchise as it brings back the villains from the past Sony films. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release on December 17, under phase four of MCU and stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, and more. The advance booking of the tickets began on Sunday evening and a number of shows have already been announced as housefull. As per a tweet by Taran Adarsh, the prices of tickets have reached a new high as tickets of No Way Home are selling for as high as ₹2000.

One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief… At places, it’s AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT… And the shows are #HouseFull in advance… Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them. pic.twitter.com/Bj6oYb975b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013