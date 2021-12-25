Tom Holland Responds To Scorsese's 'Marvel Films Not Cinema' Comment; Says 'they're Art'

Spider-Man: No Way Home released earlier this month and has been shattering several box office records and quickly soared its way to become the number one movie in the world currently. Tom Holland in a recent interview reacted to filmmaker Martin Scorsese' comments that Marvel movies 'aren't cinema' that ruffled quite some feathers back in 2019.

Earlier in 2019, Martin Scorsese in an interview with Empire said that he tried to watch a Marvel movie but he couldn't get through to the movie and added, "that’s not cinema." While talking about whether comic book adaptations deserve Oscar nominations, Holland took a dig at Scorsese' comments.

Tom Holland slams Martin Scorsese' comment on MCU movies

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland took a dig at filmmaker Martin Scorsese and said, "You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one. I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art."

The Spider-Man actor added, "I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson — people who have made the kinds of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and also made superhero movies — and they will tell you that they’re the same, just on a different scale. And there’s less Spandex in 'Oscar movies.'"

On the other hand, after his interview with Empire, Martin Scorsese wrote an op-ed for the New York Times where he further voiced his disdain for MCU movies. He wrote, "When I was in England in early October, I gave an interview to Empire magazine. I was asked a question about Marvel movies. I answered it. I said that I’ve tried to watch a few of them and that they’re not for me, that they seem to me to be closer to theme parks than they are to movies as I’ve known and loved them throughout my life, and that in the end, I don’t think they’re cinema."

Image: Instagram/@martinscorsese_/@tomholland2013