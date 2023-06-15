Tom Holland Says He Is ‘locked Up’ And ‘in Love’ With Zendaya

Why you’re reading this: Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. The two are often spotted out and about at concerts, NBA games and on the streets of Los Angeles and London. Recently in an interview, The Crowded Room actor shed light on their relationship.

3 things you need to know

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

snapped kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021.

Since then, they have kept it private but are often seen together on various occasions.

Tom Holland drops hint on origin of his romance with Zendaya

In an interview, when asked about his dating skills, Tom replied he doesn’t need it as he is already “locked up” and “in love.” The actor further went on to explain, “I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other—it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Later in the same conversation, Tom talked more about his relationship with Zendaya and how frequently she texts him. He stated he gets the most memes from her and it's hard to keep up. Earlier this month, the actor thanked his partner for being kind to him when they were filming his new Apple TV+ comedy The Crowded Room, in which his character, Danny Sullivan, has long, black hair. "I wore fringe. It must have been difficult for Zendaya to put up with me looking like that for 10 months, said Tom.

Tom Holland's professional timeline

On the work front, apart from The Crowded Room, Holland will be seen in Beneath a Scarlet Sky. It is based on the book of the same name, which details the story of a forgotten World War II hero. Additionally, the actor will be headlining yet-to-be-titled biopic of Fred Astaire.