Tom Holland Says He Would Want To Host Oscars 2022: 'I Would Really Enjoy It'

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken several box-office records upon its release, thanks to the love and adulation of fans flocking in large numbers to witness Tom Holland spin magic in his Spidey suit. The latest instalment in the franchise also saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their Spider-Man roles to aid Holland in battling villains from the previous editions.

As the film continues to soar its collections across the globe, Tom Holland has revealed his plans to host Oscars 2022. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom quipped that he 'of course' would grab hold of the opportunity, noting that it would be really fun.

On being asked about his keenness to host the Academy Awards, Tom initially stated that he may think about it in the future as he is 'just too busy right now'. He mentioned that he has an Uncharted press tour in the pipeline, post which he would commence shooting for another TV show which will take up 'a lot' of his time and would be 'the hardest role' he has essayed to date. He ultimately said a straight no for a hosting stint as of now.

However, Holland quickly backtracked on what he said, noting that he would obviously host the award show. He mentioned that he just went to the bathroom and thought to himself, 'What kind of idiot wouldn't host the Oscars'. If the organisers ask him, Tom added, he would definitely do it. He quipped that it'd be really fun and he would 'really enjoy it'.

Holland said that since his 'shared experience' has always been better than a 'solo experience', the hosting stint would 'be even better' with a partner. As for his rumoured girlfriend Zendaya ready to become the co-host, Tom quipped that he could run it by her, but he's not sure if she'd take it up.

After his stint in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom is gearing up for the release of Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg. The story of the film is based on the popular PlayStation exclusive action-adventure video-game series developed by Naughty Dog, a Sony-owned company.

