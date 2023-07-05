Tom Holland Says He's 'lucky' To Have Zendaya In His Life

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya. In a candid podcast conversation, he revealed the secret to their romance. He also shared why they complement each other so well.

3 things you need to know

Tom Holland and Zendaya starred in Marvel’s reboot of the Spider-Man franchise.

The dating rumours began in 2021 after they were spotted kissing in a car.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Tom's birthday in 2021.

Being with Zendaya is worth its weight in gold: Tom Holland

In a recent episode of the Wondery podcast Smartless, Tom Holland stated that it is "interesting" to be in a romantic relationship with someone who shares the same experiences and understands the professional commitments. Adding further, he said that being able to relate to each other on such a level is invaluable to them. "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life, you can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold," he said.

(Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for over three years now | Image: Twitter)

Tom Holland, Zendaya want to keep their personal life 'private'

Tom Holland also highlighted the importance of privacy in his relationship with Zendaya. He said that both actors prefer to keep their personal lives out of the public eye, particularly because they have busy careers. The actor shared that their relationship is something they hold sacred and protect fiercely.

He further added that they feel no obligation to share the deatils of their relationship with others as they believe it is entirely separate from their professional lives.

(Tom Holland and Zendaya are co-stars in Marvel's Spider-Man and play on-screen couple | Image: Twitter)

Tom also shared that Zendaya is his favorite meme partner. He said that she constantly sends him amusing content that he sometimes "struggles" to keep up with. To manage the influx of messages, he stated that he occasionally takes breaks from Instagram but still finds joy in the hilarious and entertaining memes the Euphoria actress shares.