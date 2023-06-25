Tom Holland Reveals Why Handyman Skills Impressed His Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, revealed an unconventional way in which he impressed his girlfriend Zendaya. In a recent interview with Unilad, Holland shared his passion for carpentry and how it helped him win over the Euphoria actress. Little did he know that a broken door would become the doorway to their love story, forever altering the course of their relationship.

Tom Holland Zendaya, sparked dating rumors while working together on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

In November 2016, Tom affectionately referred to Zendaya as his 'mate'.

Back in December 2017, Tom and Zendaya had a delightful dinner date in the vibrant streets of New York City.

Tom Holland's passion led him to the love of his life

While sharing his passion for carpentry, Holland explained, “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I made mum’s kitchen table. I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad. I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship”.

Recounting a pivotal moment in their romance, Holland added, “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, “I’m gonna fix that door for you”. And now we’re in love”.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have kept their relationship private

The public first became aware of Holland and Zendaya's relationship when they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles in July 2021. The couple has appeared together in three Spider-Man movies, released between 2017 and 2021.

Despite their high-profile status, Holland and Zendaya prefer to keep their relationship private. They value its sanctity and aim to shield it from public scrutiny. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we own it to anyone; it’s our thing and has nothing to do with our careers", Holland emphasized in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom expressed his happiness about Zendaya joining the Spider-Man franchise in an interview with the same publication. "Obviously, I’m very happy she came in and tested that day. I’m sure you can guess why. She’s wonderful to work with. She’s arguably the most talented person i’ve ever met", he gushed.

Tom Holland’s carpentry skills not only showcase his creativity but also his ability to impress those close to him, including Zendaya. Their strong bond continues to grow while they maintain a firm grasp on their privacy, prioritizing their relationship above their careers.