Tom Holland Shares Funny Tobey Maguire Meme As 'No Way Home' Ticket Sale Starts

As Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets went on sale, lead actor Tom Holland shared a funny meme featuring Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Touted as one of the biggest movies of the pandemic era, No Way Home has beaten old ticket pre-sale records set by Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

The movie has managed to create quite a buzz amongst fans as it is set to unleash some crazy multiverse shenanigans. No Way Home will bring back some of the fan-favourite characters from previous Spider-Man movies.

Tom Holland shares hilarious meme featuring Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

Earlier this week, tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home went on sale. Tom Holland shared a meme featuring Maguire on his Instagram Story. The meme shows Tobey Maguire from his first Spider-Man movie in the iconic scene where Peter Parker enters a fight club after gaining superpowers. The meme joked about how the fans will turn up to movie theatres in costumes to buy their tickets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will pick up from the events of 2019's Far From Home, with the entire world learning Spider-Man's secret identity that was revealed by Mysterio. Peter Parker is seen having trouble adjusting to the newfound fame and scrutiny and decides to seek help from an old friend. Parker approaches Stephen Strange to help make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again, leading to a dangerous alternative.

Strange goes ahead and casts a spell to shape the reality and make it as if Peter's identity was never revealed. However, Dr Strange's spell has some diverse consequences and unleashes the dangers of the multiverse. Fans are almost convinced that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, several villains from previous Spider-Man franchises like Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. The movie will release in India on December 16, one day before the United States.

Image: Instagram/@tobeymaguir/@tomholland2013