Tom Holland Takes A Break From Social Media Citing Mental Health; 'It’s Very Detrimental'

Actor Tom Holland is all set to take another social media break. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor recently got candid about taking a healthy step back from such platforms. The actor has been absent from digital platforms for a long time, however, he made a comeback on the platform to announce that he is going on a social media hiatus for the sake of his mental health and is planning to delete all social media apps from his phone.

Tom Holland quits social media

On Sunday, Tom Holland took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he detailed the reason for his exit from all social media platforms. "Hi guys, so I've been trying to make this do an hour now, and for someone that has spent the last 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting, I cannot seem to say what I need to say without 'umming' and 'arring' every five minutes. So I'm going to try again. I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he said in his statement.

Further revealing how it's affecting his mental health, Holland added, "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,” he added.

He concluded the video by saying, "Going to disappear from Instagram again. Thanks for your love and support. I love you all and I’ll speak to you soon."

Zendaya reacts to pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland

Earlier, after rumours of Zendaya being pregnant surfaced online, the actor cleared the air via her Instagram handle. Although she didn’t specifically mention the pregnancy rumours, the implication seemed clear enough and direct. She reflected thoughts to keep her hands off social media and wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly.”

Image: Instagram@tomholland2013