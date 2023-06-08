Tom Holland Takes Break From Acting After 'difficult' Shoot For The Crowded Room

Tom Holland announced a year-long break from acting. He revealed his decision during an interview discussing his newest venture. This comes after he wrapped up upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Holland is not only featuring in The Crowded Room but has also produced the show. The experience of handling multiple hats may have something to do with the actor's break. Holland has cited emotional and mental strain associated with his character as the reason behind his hiatus.

Tom Holland to embark on acting break

News of Tom Holland's acting break came from the actor himself during a sit down interview with international publication Extra, as per a People report. The actor admitted to the experience of shooting and producing The Crowded Room being a "difficult" experience.

Holland explained how the emotions he was required to tap into for his character are some he has never professionally or personally explored before which already made it a demanding experience. He further explained that the mounting pressures of being a producer maneuvering daily issues on the sets, took a toll on him.

He said, "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

More about The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room is a American psychological thriller miniseries which will premiere on Apple TV+. Inspired by the 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, the show follows Holland's Danny Sullivan who is interrogated after his alleged involvement in a New York City 1979 shooting. The events of Sullivan's life is unveiled through his interrogation by inspector Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried. The film also stars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane and Will Chase among others.