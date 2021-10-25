Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four: Release Dates Of Upcoming MCU Films 2021-2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 4 has some exciting films in the line-up and fans await their release. Some of the films include Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and more. Although the release dates for the films have been revised several times owing to the pandemic, here's the list of films and their released dates scheduled to release from 2021 to 2023.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films and their release dates

Eternals

Set to release on November 5, 2021, the film has a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and others. The film will be all about immortals and will be set over a thousand years. The film's trailer garnered a positive response and fans wait eagerly to watch the film on the big screen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Set to hit the big screen on December 17, 2021, the film will follow Tom Holland's Peter Parke after he has been outed as Spider-man. He approaches Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to cast a spell to ensure everyone forgets the news, but the spell does not go as expected. The film will also see Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and others in lead roles.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The film that has been one of Marvel Studios most anticipated films will hit the hit screen on May 6, 2022. Several reports hinted that the film would be Marvel's first horror film, that follows Benedict Cumberbatch's, Stephen Strange. The film will draw links to the WandaVision series.

Thor: Love And Thunder

The fourth instalment of the Thor series helmed by Taika Waititi is set to release on July 8, 2022. Natalie Portman has been welcomed to the cast of the film and will be joined by Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. Fans also expect some exciting cameos in the film and await its release.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The second instalment of the hit film that earned over $1 billion worldwide is slated to release on November 11, 2022. Fan await to see how the franchise will continue after the unfortunate death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular hero in the film. Although not many details about the plot of the film have been revealed, it is a highly anticipated film.

The Marvels

Captain Marvel earned big in 2019 after its release and the film's sequel, The Marvels is slated to release on February 17, 2023. Fans will see Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris and their other favourite celebrities on the big screen. The film is meant to be a continuation of the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, which will release in 2022.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release on May 5, 2023. The film will see Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Ayesha, while Will Poulter will step into the shoes of Adam Warlock. Fans have been super excited about seeing Poulter in the film and have also gone gaga over his all-new transformation pictures that have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film will get its theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Ant-Man and Wasp will have to fight Kang in the upcoming film, who will be well-equipped with advanced technology from the future. The film will star Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Emma Fuhrmann and others in pivotal roles.

