Tom Holland Unveils His First Look As Nathan Drake From Anthony & Joe Russo's 'Uncharted'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland recently unveiled his first look from his upcoming movie, Uncharted. Tom Holland took to his Instagram handle to share the poster, which features the actor looking off to the side, as he dons a well-worn grey long-sleeved shirt and dirt-covered khaki pants, which is accessorised with a gun holster. Take a look at the picture shared by Tom Holland.

Also Read | COVID-19: India Records 54,366 New Infections And 690 Deaths

Tom Holland in Uncharted

Introducing his character, Nathan Drake from Uncharted in his caption, Tom Holland wrote, ‘It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted’. Previously, Tom Holland took to his Twitter handle to re-share a photo tweeted by Nolan North, the actor who voiced the character of Nathan Drake in the video games. The picture features Nolan North and Tom Holland busy conversing with each other, in what appears to be a movie set.

Also Read | Durga Puja: Rains Likely To dampen Festive Spirit In Bengal As IMD Predicts Heavy Showers

In his caption, Tom Holland mentioned that he uploaded the first look of his character without Sony’s approval. However, he further argued that he got Nolan’s approval to share the picture so Sony cannot fire him now. Take a look at the picture shared:

Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now. https://t.co/Ie99tKLha4 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 22, 2020

Fans react

Soon after Tom Holland unveiled his first look from the film, fans of the actor took to their social media handles to express their excitement to watch the film in theatres. More so, some fans also lauded Tom’s look in the film and called him ‘dashing’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Tom Holland’s first look from Uncharted.

Am I the only one who has absolutely no strong feelings about this? https://t.co/PdJWkqUKIS — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 22, 2020

the entire Uncharted movie hinges on the fact that Tom Holland recreates this in a scene pic.twitter.com/Vwhm2WjhKk — Bolt (@Diamondbolt7) October 23, 2020

Also Read | COVID-19: India Records 54,366 New Infections And 690 Deaths

On the work front:

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Cherry. Starring Tom Holland, Kelli Berglund and Thomas Lennon in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of an Army medic suffering from the post-traumatic stress disorder. The film gets interesting when the lead character becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs, which drowns him in debt. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film also stars actors Thomas Lennon and Ciara Bravo in prominent roles.

Also Read | Durga Puja: Rains Likely To dampen Festive Spirit In Bengal As IMD Predicts Heavy Showers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.