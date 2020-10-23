Durga Puja: Rains Likely To dampen Festive Spirit In Bengal As IMD Predicts Heavy Showers

Heavy rains likely to dampen the festive spirits in West Bengal during the Durga Puja celebration as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy showers over the next few days. As a precautionary measure, three NDRF teams have been deployed; two at Kakdwip and one at Ramnagar.

According to the latest update by the IMD, a 'depression' will cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans by Friday afternoon causing rainfall in the region. The IMD further informed that the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast will lay centred near south-south-west of Sagar Islands and west-south-west of Khepupara region.

Earlier on Wednesday, IMD had predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of West Bengal from October 22 to 24 on the Durga Puja days.

READ | Bombay Durga Bari Samiti goes digital with Durga Puja amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Depression lay centered at 5:30 am over North West of West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts, about 60 kilometers southeast of Sagar Islands and 210 kilometers West Sout West of Khepupara. To cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans around noon" IMD said.

READ | More rains likely in Odisha amid Durga Puja as low-pressure intensifies

Depression lay centred at 0530 hrs over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts, about 60 km Southeast of Sagar Islands & 210 km Western Southwest of Khepupara. To cross WB & Bangladesh coasts b/w Sagar Islands & Khepupara over Sundarbans around noon today:IMD pic.twitter.com/22Xz8HKc30 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Ferry service suspended ahead of IMD predictions

The West Bengal government on Thursday called for a total suspension of ferry service in the Sundarban areas on October 23 and 24 in view of the IMD forecast of severe weather activity in the region. The government has also asked District Magistrates to inform Puja organisers to take preventive measures against damage caused by the rains. The festivities are likely to continue in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and Nadia, however, people should brace for moderate to heavy rain during the two days, the government cautioned.

Furthermore, the State government has called for a total suspension of water-bound activities at Digha, Shankarpur, Mandarmani, Sagar island from October 22 afternoon to October 24.

READ | Teams to check COVID-19 norms violation during Durga Puja celebrations in Mathura

READ | Centre working relentlessly for fast development of West Bengal: PM Modi on Durga Puja

(With ANI inputs)