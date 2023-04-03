Tom Holland, Zendaya Hold Hands At Airport As Spider-Man Stars Leave India

Tom Holland and Zendaya left India after their short stay in the country. They were snapped at the Kalina airport last night (April 2). In the viral photos and video, the couple could be seen holding each other's hands. The Spider-Man stars landed in India on March 31 and attended the NMACC opening.

At the time of their departure from Mumbai, Tom wore a black polo-neck T-shirt and trousers and completed the look with a grey cap. His girlfriend Zendaya seemingly sported a white kurti teamed with black jeans and a yellow stole. She also wore glasses. In one of the photos, they held each other's hands at the airport. In another set of photos, they were snapped in the backseat of the car. They waved at their fans and photographers.

This was the Hollywood couple's first trip to India and Tomdaya fans were excited about their stay in Mumbai. Take a look at Tom and Zendaya's photos as they left India. Former stylist Law Roach also left with the couple.

Tom Holland, Zendaya at NMACC event

Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived in India to attend the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. At NMACC gala, Zendaya looked stunning in designer Rahul Mishra's sequin saree. On the other hand, Tom looked handsome in a black tuxedo. They spent some time together at the NMACC gala and clicked pictures with Bollywood stars. After the event, the actor was seen opening the door of a car for his ladylove.

He was hailed as a 'true gentleman' by fans who were quick to notice this sweet gesture. The couple waved at the photographers before leaving the NMACC.