Tom Holland's Sweet Gesture For Ladylove Zendaya At NMACC Wins Hearts Of Tomdaya Fans

Spiderman co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala in Mumbai. Zendaya arrived at the event in Indian wear from Rahul Mishra, while Tom Holland kept it classic in a tuxedo. After the gala, the Uncharted actor, being a true gentleman, was seen opening the car door for the his ladylove Zendaya. They also waved at the paparazzi before leaving from the event.

In the clip, Tom was also seen holding Zendaya's arm inside the car. Even though the couple did not arrive together, they spent some quality time together at the venue and left with each other.

Tom Holland thanks the Ambani family

Tom Holland shared two photos on his Instagram handle and penned a note for the Ambani family. He wrote, "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget." After the actor made the post, a user commented, "Spiderman: Bom bay Home," while another wrote, "Tom Holland here in India is literally Spider-Man: Far from Home."

He also shared a photo with Mukesh Ambani. In the photo, Tom could be seen interacting with the Reliance Industries Chairman and they even shook hands. Check out the photo below.

Tom Holland and Zendaya arrive in India for the first time

Spider-Man stars Tom and Zendaya arrived in Mumbai on Friday ahead of the NMACC launch event. The couple was spotted sporting their casual outfits for their first visit to India. Tom previously disclosed that he wished to visit India someday and his bucket list included places like Taj Mahal. Before the event, the actors stepped out for an intimate lunch date.

