Tom Holland's Birthday: Fans Pour In Love As They Can't Believe He Is 25 Already

It is British actor Tom Holland's birthday on June 1. The actor who managed to steal everyone's heart with his breakthrough performance as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War turned 25 today. After making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland's fandom has grown passionate through his solo Spider-Man films or his involvement in Avengers team-ups. To celebrate his birthday, Tom Holland's fans have taken to social media to share their love for the actor and the Twitterati cannot believe that Tom Holland's age is 25 now.

Fans celebrate Tom Holland's birthday

To wish Tom Holland on his birthday, his fans and followers have taken to their respective Twitter handles to pour their love on the actor and celebrate his accomplishments. Let's take a look at some of the tweets that caught our attention.

One user shared a snippet of Tom Holland as Spider-Man from one of his movies and called him the greatest Spider-Man that has ever graced the big screen whilst wishing him a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to the greatest Spider-Man that’s ever graced the big screen @TomHolland1996 have an AMAZING day my friend. pic.twitter.com/Bito8PRln0 — TheShotGun_Prodigy/その男 神話 伝説 散弾銃 天才 ™️ (@ShotGun_Prodigy) June 1, 2021

One user joked that spiders only live 25 years and as Tom is 25 now he hopes that he is still alive.

happy birthday @TomHolland1996 :) hope you’re still alive, cause yk we learned that spiders only live 25 years... — Nialls Princess (@irishxxprincess) June 1, 2021

Sharing a blooper scene from one of Tom Holland's early films, one user remarked that they cannot believe Tom has turned 25 already.

Bringing back my favorite blooper😂😭😭

•

Happy Birthday!! #TOMHOLLAND is 25 no way!🙉🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/gEXJZg6g2k — L♡︎’s Sourシ (@zayn_brain) June 1, 2021

Check out some more birthday wishes by the Twitterati to celebrate Tom Holland's birthday:

@TomHolland1996 Happy 25th Birthday to my favorite spiderman. You the goat man. Love you in all the movie u appeared in. You are awesome and the best. #HappyBirthdayTomHolland #TOMHOLLAND #SpiderManNoWayHome — Luis Grimaldo (@LuisGri76239588) June 1, 2021

@TomHolland1996 Congratulations to our favorite MCU spider man, we are looking forward to the movie !! 🥳🥳 SpiderMan No Way Home #SpiderManNoWayHome #HappyBirthdayTomHolland 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2ZeCE0DFyf — ꍟ꒒ ꍏ꒒ꍏꈤꌩ꓄ 🇲🇽 | SM🕷🕸 (@ItzAlan_YT) June 1, 2021

Everyone needs inspiration in life and I'm happy that I found mine. @TomHolland1996 you're a wonderful person who deserves the whole world. I'm so proud of u! You're a very important part of my life and you'll always be. I wish u a very happy birthday, love u so much ♡. pic.twitter.com/qoZIN4eFmG — jula🦋 • happy bday tom holland (@thanosekk) June 1, 2021

A look at Tom Holland's movies

The actor made his debut as a lead actor in the 2012 movie The Impossible, however, it wasn't until his role in Captain America: Civil War as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man that the actor gained recognition. Post that, the actor has been a part of several movies in the MCU including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The actor has also been a part of other Hollywood movies like How I Live Now, The Lost City of Z, and The Current War among others. He was last seen in the 2021 movie Cherry.

Tom Holland will be soon seen playing the role of Nathan Drake in Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg which is slated to release in February 2022. He will also be seen headlining the third MCU Spider-Man film titled Spider-Man: No Way Home which is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.

IMAGE: TOM HOLLAND'S INSTAGRAM

