Tony Awardee Rae Allen, Known For Playing Quintina Blundetto In ‘The Sopranos', Dies At 95

Tony Award-winning actor Rae Allen, who is known for her role in The Sopranos and Damn Yankees, passed away on Wednesday, April 6. The actor's representative Kyle Fritz confirmed the news of her death. She was 95.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle Fritz confirmed Rae Allen's death in a statement. Fritz talked about how she was the late actor's representative for the past two decades. and called her one of the most gifted actors she had had the pleasure of working with. Fritz said, "I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She was one of the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey."

More about Rae Allen

Rae Allen, whose real name was Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo, was born in Brooklyn in 1926. The acclaimed stage and screen actor was an alumna of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, class of 1947. The late actor also studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village. She began her acting career on Broadway in 1948 by being a member of George Abbott's Where's Charley? The Broadway play was both helmed and written by Abbott. Rae Allen further went on to appear in musicals such as Call Me Madam and The Pajama Game in the early 1950s.

Allen's acting career in Hollywood began with the Oscar-nominated musical comedy Damn Yankees. She played the role of a reporter named Gloria Thorpe in the film. She further went on to play supporting roles in The Untouchables and Profiles In Courage. She was also a part of various well-known films The Tiger Makes Out, Where's Poppa? and Taking Off.

Apart from these projects, she is known for portraying Judge Betty Small in the 80s show Soap, a parody of daytime soap operas. She also portrayed Ma Keller in Penny Marshall's sports comedy feature A League Of Their Own, which came out in 1992. Some of her other roles involve Lucy Fearing in the series The Fearing Mind and Mrs Sokol in the legendary sitcom Seinfeld. While she had a long acting career filled with projects of different genres, Rae Allen is still remembered as Aunt Quintina Blundetti in The Soprason.

Image: ANI