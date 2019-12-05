Top 3 Benedict Cumberbatch Performances That You Must Check Out

Benedict Cumberbatch is a popular English actor. He is a graduate of Victoria University of Manchester. Benedict continued his training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, obtaining a Master of Arts in Classical Acting. He started as Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s Sherlock in 2010. This role put him on the radar and unlocked his potential to a great extent.

Cumberbatch has received numerous accolades, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for Frankenstein and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Sherlock. His performance in The Imitation Game earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. He was voted as one of the most influential people by a leading magazine. Let’s look at some of his most popular roles.

Alan Turing

This film is set during the Second World War. The Imitation Game features Benedict in the role of Alan Turing, a genius mathematician, who joins the cryptography team to decipher German enigma code. He also beautifully portrayed the character of a homosexual and received high praise from several critics.

Doctor Strange

This character is from the Marvel Studios. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now gigantic with multiple characters but Doctor Strange is among the superheroes who fight with evil entities that are from different dimensions. Benedict portrayed the role of Stephen Strange, an arrogant but highly skilled surgeon, who in an accident loses the ability to use his hands. He then travels the world to become wiser and a master of the mystic arts. A sequel named Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is currently in the works.

Sherlock

This is among his most iconic roles of all time. Benedict stepped into the spotlight with this role. BBC’s Sherlock first aired in 2010 and the audience was impressed by Benedict’s portrayal of the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes. The most unique aspect of the show is that it is set in the modern era, unlike other Sherlock movie adaptations.

