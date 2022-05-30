'Top Gun: Maverick': Amul Dedicates Topical To Tom Cruise-starrer Blockbuster; See Pic

Tom Cruise was most recently seen in his aerial actioner Top Gun: Maverick, wherein he reprised his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell after 36 years. The film continued from where its predecessor ended in 1986, and the movie has been performing exceedingly well at the box office. Diary giant Amul, which is known for its creative and out-of-the-box topicals, dedicated one to the hit film.

Amul dedicates topical to Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick

Amul shared an all-new topical, this time, based on Tom Cruise's recently released film, Top Gun: Maverick. The advertisement saw a cartoon resembling Tom Cruise, dressed as a naval aviator holding a helmet in his hand as he walked away from a fighter jet. The character was seen holding a burger in his hand and the creative tagline read, "Top Bun Maverlick. Amul, cruises over bread."

Have a look at the Amul topical on Top Gun: Maverick here

About Top Gun: Maverick

The much-awaited film saw Tom Cruise taking on an all-new avatar as a naval aviator as he played the role of an instructor at Top Gun and took a ground of skilled youngsters under his wing. Among the group was his late friend Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw's son Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw. Maverick must train the group of youngsters to go on a special mission against a hostile mountainous nation, which is making enriched uranium facilities, and plan to attack the United States. The group goes through intense training while also navigating through their personal lives. The film stars Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise in the Joseph Kosinski directorial.

According to a recent report by Forbes, the actor broke all his personal records at the box office with his film, which opened at a whopping $248 Million across the world. Ahead of the film's release on May 27, the lead star took to his social media account and penned down a sweet note before the film hit the big screens. He mentioned the film was 'finally here' after 36 years and hoped his fans enjoyed watching it. He wrote, "36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend."

