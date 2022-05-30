Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Top Gun: Maverick, in which he reprised his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. The film also starred Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman and others in pivotal roles and the film has been breaking records at the box office. Lewis Pullman, who is the son of Bill Pullman, took on the role of Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd in the film and was hailed for his performance.

Lewis Pullman on his experience shooting with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Lewis Pullman recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about what it was like shooting with Tom Cruise for his recent film Top Gun: Maverick. He narrated his experience of shooting in a fighter jet, F/A-18s and mentioned there were no monitors in it, meaning the team could not see what was being filmed.

He recalled that the team built a wooden mock cockpit, which they called 'The Buck', and when he was sitting in it, Tom Cruise would give him advice and tips on how to make the scene as 'dynamic as possible'. He told Hollywood Reporter,

"There was this amazing moment, actually, it happened a bunch of times, when I was sitting in The Buck, and Tom Cruise was sitting on a stool giving me advice and direction on how to make the scene as dynamic as it needed to be. I was like, “This is as good as it gets, right here”."

The film recently hit the big screens after being postponed on several occasions due to the pandemic and the actor mentioned it was 'quite overwhelming' that the film has finally been released.

He also stressed the importance of having a 'theatrical experience' when it came to watching the movie and mentioned that the film will be a great response to those who questioned the delays in release and wanted it to be released online. He said, "This has all the elements that theatrical experience needs to have, and audience members want to have. So, I am super jazzed that we didn’t put it on streaming, and I think everyone else will be, too."