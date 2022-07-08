'Top Gun Maverick' Star Miles Teller Hints At A Possible Third Film In Franchise

Touted to be one of the most highly talked about films of the year, Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically on May 27, 2022. The film serves as a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and received an amazing response from fans. While the fans enjoy the film in theatres, they also eagerly await more updates on whether the makers are planning to return with a third film in the franchise. Top Gun actor Miles Teller opened about the same and hinted at the possibility of the third film.

Miles Teller hints at the possibility of Top Gun 3

According to Entertainment Tonight, actor Miles Teller recently talked about the possibility of the third film in the franchise after the massive success of the film Top Gun Maverick. When asked whether there was a chance for a third film, he mentioned that it would be great but, it all depends on Tom Cruise. He even revealed that he had been having some conversations with him about the same, however, he didn’t shed light on the possibility of the film.

He said, "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

Moreover, Teller also expressed his delight at sharing screen space with Cruise in the film and mentioned how it had been a wild ride. "For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," he added.

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film. Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Image: AP