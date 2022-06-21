Travis Barker Gets Sweet Father's Day Cards From Kourtney's Kids; 'You Make My Mom Happy'

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Father's Day in the most special way with their blended family. Travis also received special appreciation notes from Kourtney's children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as they expressed how he's the best drummer ever and keeps their mom happy. Their celebrations included a dinner, which was attended by Travis' kids Alabama and Landon Barker as well.

Travis Barker receives sweet Father's Day cards from Kourtney Kardashian's kids

Taking to his Instagram stories recently, the Blink-182 drummer posted pictures of Penelope and Reign's cards. Penelope's note read, "You are the best drummer ever. You make my mom happy." On the other hand, Reign dropped a short and sweet message stating, "Dear Travis happy fathers day," while also drawing two figures on the card, which seemingly were that of Travis and Kourtney. Take a look.

Barker also received tributes from his own children- son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, which he shares with former wife Shanna Moakler. Barker, Kardashian, and their kids celebrated the occasion with a catered outdoor dinner and followed it up with a movie projected on a huge screen in their backyard. Dropping glimpses from the day, Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "dinner and a movie; we love how she’s always keeping us vegan and gluten-free @chefkla."

Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick also dropped an adorable glimpse of Penelope on his social media handle and mentioned, "Father’s Day every day with this little girl!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding ceremony took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22. The lavish affair had in attendance, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kris Jenner and other celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and more. According to reports, the duo first tied the knot on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, with the extremely secret affair taking place at about 1.30 am. It was then followed by their LA courthouse nuptials on May 15, glimpses from which were shared online. Dropping the dreamy glimpses, they wrote, "Till death do us apart."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KOURTNEYKARDASH)