Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Travis Asked Her To Marry Him 'once A Month' For A Year

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on May 22 at Castello Brown, Italy, in the presence of their family and friends. While the duo got married in three separate wedding ceremonies, Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed how Travis Barker wanted to have more ceremonies. During Thursday's first season finale of The Kardashians, Kourtney talked about how Travis asked her if she could marry him every month.

Kourtney Kardashian reflects on Travis’ wish of marrying her once a month

During the finale episode of The Kardashians, according to People, while Kourtney Kardashian rode in the car with her mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, she revealed how Travis Barker asked her to marry him once a month for the next year. "Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year,” she said.

As Kris Jenner was left in shock after hearing this, she confirmed the same by asking her, "Oh wow. Like, for real?" Stating further, Kourtney revealed that Travis just wanted to have a celebration of weddings.

Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Italy after their first ceremony in the courtroom on May 15. For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married each other in Santa Barbara of California. Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the nuptials with the caption "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker." Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to the comment section and congratulated the newlywed couple whole adding how hot they both looked together. On the other hand, even their fans expressed their excitement on watching their wedding pictures. On the other hand, just weeks after the nuptials, former model, Shanna Moakler, decided to auction her engagement ring given by her ex-husband Travis Barker, as per US Weekly.

Image: Twitter/@kuwtkworld