Travis Barker Reportedly Admitted To Hospital In LA; Pens Cryptic Post 'God Save Me'

Much-loved pair Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been in the news for the past few months ever since the duo exchanged vows in a regal and private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California last month. However, this time the couple managed to grab all the headlines due to Travis' health condition. Reportedly, the musician was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles with his wife Kourtney Kardashian sticking by her husband's side during a medical emergency.

Travis Barker hospitalised

As per the pictures acquired by TMZ, on Tuesday, Travis was photographed getting into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher while his wife Kourtney followed him to the hospital. Although it is still not clear what exactly happened to the drummer, reports suggest that the couple's security team followed the ambulance to the hospital where Travis was taken.

Moreover, shortly after the musician was rushed to the hospital, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama took to her social media handle and urged fans to send their prayers to the drummer. She wrote in her story, "please send your prayers."

Here, take a look:

Earlier, on Tuesday morning Barker tweeted, "God save me" which slightly confused fans but many speculated that it may be the name of one of his songs with Machine Gun Kelly. But later on, fans pointed out the strange timings of Travis' tweet and his deteriorating health condition. Till now neither Travis-Kourtney nor their team has shared any update on Travis' health.

Travis Barker receives sweet Father's Day cards from Kourtney Kardashian's kids

Earlier, on Father's Dy, the Blink-182 drummer posted pictures of Penelope and Reign's cards on his Instagram story. Penelope's note read, "You are the best drummer ever. You make my mom happy." On the other hand, Reign dropped a short and sweet message stating, "Dear Travis happy fathers day," while also drawing two figures on the card, which seemingly were that of Travis and Kourtney.

