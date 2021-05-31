Travis Barker Turns Hairdresser For Kourtney Kardashian As He Braids Her Hair

Model and socialite Kourtney Kardashian has been sharing cosy pictures with her beau Travis Barker on Instagram ever since their relationship went public. Recently, it appears that Travis had turned a hairdresser for his ladylove. Kourtney took to her Instagram story to show off her long braid and wrote that it was styled by him.

In the picture, the 42-year-old is sitting on the bed and flaunting her new braid. She is donning a brown-coloured satin night suit. In the caption, she wrote, “braid by @travisbarker”.

A couple of days ago, the eldest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her trip to Disneyland with her children and Travis. In one of the pictures, she and Barker are clicked holding hands and they have their backs to the camera.

Among the pictures, there were also a few snaps of them enjoying the fun rides at the amusement park. Towards the end, Kourtney also shared a photo of them standing close together and looking over something. She captioned the post by writing, “Disneyland day”. Travis commented on the post by writing ‘love you’ and Kourtney replied by writing ‘forever’. Her fans and followers cannot get enough of the couple and have commented all nice things on the post as well.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star also shared a series of pictures of her tattooing Travis’ arm. She inked his arm by writing ‘i love you’ in her handwriting. Travis sat shirtless on a table next to her whereas Kourtney donned a grey teeshirt and a white pair of pants. He also could not stop gushing over her and lovingly called her the ‘woman of many talents’.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship

The couple made their relationship public in February 2021. She shared an adorable picture of them holding hands. She did not caption the post but her fans were quick to deduce that it was Travis Barker’s hand. They also showered a lot of love in the picture and wished her well, too. The couple was first rumoured to be dating when they were spotted having dinner in Malibu. But they maintained that were ‘just friends’ then.

