Travis Barker Went To Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave To Ask For Kourtney's Hand In Marriage

Travis Barker recently proposed to his girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian with a grand gesture and fans also saw them get married without a license in Las Vegas. However, what fans have no idea about is what went on behind the scenes before Travis popped the question at the beach, surrounded by roses and candles. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, it is revealed how Travis Barker went about asking Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner and her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., for their daughter's hand in marriage.

Travis Barker-Kourtney Kardashian engagement

In the latest episode of the popular family's new reality show, Kris Jenner got emotional as she opened up about how Barker asked Kourtney's late father for her hand in marriage. According to People, Kris spoke about the incident to Kim Kardashian, ahead of her debut on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live. While speaking to her, she mentioned that the drummer went to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.'s grave to ask his permission to marry his daughter. Kris mentioned she wished he was there to see his daughter tie the knot and mentioned she could not believe this was Kourtney's first marriage.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now. It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad for permission, and I just lost it. It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married."

Kim then hilariously replied that she has had enough marriages for all the siblings. She responded to her mother, "That's really crazy that she hasn't been married before. While I've had enough for all of us."

Robert Sr. breathed his last in 2003, weeks after he was diagnosed with Esophageal cancer. The Kardashian sisters often take to social media to pay tribute to their late dad and fondly remember him on special occasions like his birthday and father's day.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently tied the knot without a license in Las Vegas and became the talk of the town. They shared some adorable pictures from the chapel they had the ceremony at, which also included an Elvis impersonator, who officiated the wedding. Kourtney shared glimpses from the wedding and wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect." Although the couple has not revealed when they will tie the knot, fans are excited for them to take the next step in their relationship.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash