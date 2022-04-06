Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Marriage 'with No License' With Travis Barker; See Pics

Rumours of the fan-favourite couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visiting a chapel in Las Vegas after Grammys 2022 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The reality star took to her social media account to confirm she married her long-time beau sans a license as she shared some adorable pictures on Instagram. Taking to captions, she wrote, "found these in my camera roll" as she posted a handful of pictures from the ceremony with an Elvis impersonator, who officiated the ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding

The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram handle on April 6, 2022, and shared several pictures from her wedding with Barker in Las Vegas. The duo was seen in a small chapel decorated with white flowers and candles and posed for some goofy pictures. They both twinned in leather jackets as they smiled from ear to ear. Kourtney penned down a sweet caption like the beginning of a fairytale book and mentioned the ceremony took place at 2 AM after an 'epic night'. She also confirmed that they had an Elvis impersonator to officiate the wedding, which took place without a license as she wrote -

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

According to a report by TMZ, the ceremony took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and did not allow anyone to come inside. The couple also reportedly brought along their own security and photographers. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never confirmed any wedding dates, and fans await an announcement regarding the same. Page Six also reported that the duo got married, however, not legally, as they have not got a marriage licence. The same was also confirmed by Kourtney herself, who mentioned in the caption of her post that they got married 'with no license'.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash