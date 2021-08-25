Travis Scott Surprises Stormi Webster With A Yellow School Bus; Kylie Jenner Reveals Why

Show Me rapper Travis Scott is all love for his three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who he shares with model Kylie Jenner. Known for spoiling their kids with grandiose surprises and gifts, Scott went far and beyond for Stormi this time around. The American rapper surprised his toddler daughter with a yellow school bus on Tuesday, August 24.

Travis Scott gifts Stormi a school bus

Born on February 1, 2018, Stormi Webster is treated like a princess in the Jenner household with extravagant gifts and possessions. From luxury designer clothes to life-size dollhouse, the 3-year-old has added a yellow school bus to the growing list as the 30-year-old rapper surprised her with a yellow school bus. Taking to her Instagram, the 24-year-old model shared pictures of Stormi receiving her gift and taking a stroll inside the school bus.

She also revealed the reason behind Scott's unconventional gift to Stormi. Jenner wrote in her story, ''All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus, daddy surprised her.'' The model did not reveal why Stormi was suddenly obsessing over the yellow school bus. She also recently uploaded a series of pictures flaunting Stormi's new space jam outfit with the caption, ''favorite girl. 💙''.

More on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi

Earlier, the couple made headlines after presenting Stormi with lavish birthday gifts on her third birthday. Previously, Stormi received birthday gifts ranging from Kylie's exclusive lip kit collection to luxury branded bags and clothes. Taking to her Instagram earlier in February, Kylie wished Stormi writing,

''Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time. It's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do," Jenner added at the time. "Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!''

One of the birthdays also included an amusement park themed bash where the couple surprised the toddler with a bouncy castle of her face. Kylie's friends are also known for spoiling Stormi with expensive gifts as DJ Khalid gifted her with a Gucci bag. However, the 3-year-old is on her way to becoming an elder sister as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The news was first reported by People magazine although Jenner is yet to officially confirm the news.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER IG