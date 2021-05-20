'True Grit' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In The 1969 Western Film

True Grit is a 1969 American Western film directed by Henry Hathaway which is an adaptation of Charles Portis' 1968 novel of the same name. True Grit cast includes John Wayne, Glen Campbell and Kim Darby in the lead role among others. The plot of the film revolves around a drunken, hard-nosed U.S. Marshal and a Texas Ranger who help a stubborn teenager to find out her father's murderer in the Indian Territory. The movie was also adapted again in 2010 and IMDb rates the film 7.4 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of True Grit.

Original True Grit cast -

John Wayne as Reuben J. "Rooster" Cogburn

John Wayne played the role of U.S. Marshal Cogburn in the film. He won his only Oscar for his role in the film and also reprised his role in the film’s sequel. John was a popular actor through his starring roles in a total of 179 film and television productions. He has appeared in films such as Stagecoach, Red River, The Searchers, The Longest Day, The Shootist and more. John died due to stomach cancer on June 11, 1979.

Glen Campbell as La Boeuf

Glen played the role of a young Texas Ranger in the movie. Glen was best known for various hit songs in the 1960s and 1970s and for hosting The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. He has released about 64 albums in a career spanning five decades. Some of his hit songs are Gentle on My Mind, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, Dreams of the Everyday Housewife, Wichita Lineman, Galveston, Rhinestone Cowboy and Southern Nights. Glen passed away on August 8, 2017.

Kim Darby as Mattie Ross

One of True Grit's characters is Kim Darby who played the role of Mattie, the daughter of the victim. She began acting at the age of fifteen with the film Bye Bye Birdie. She has appeared in films such as The Strawberry Statement, Norwood, The One and Only, Better Off Dead and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers and shows such as The Eleventh Hour, The Fugitive, The Donna Reed Show, Ironside and more.

