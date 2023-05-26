Twilight Actor Taylor Lautner Reacts To Comments That 'he's Not Aged Well'

The Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently reacted to the comments on social media which hinted at his "ageing". The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle responding to the criticism he got for the way he looks. He explained how he came across a post on social media and all the comments on it were "rude" and appeared to target him for “not aging well” and “looking old.”

In the shared clip, Taylor said that reading the comments reminded him of old memories and if this would have been a few years ago, it would have affected him to the point of not stepping out of the house. He stated “I recently hopped on Instagram and read a post from last week. I was going through the comments and it brought up old feelings and memories on why I don’t look through comments. If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have gotten under my skin and it would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside.”

Just be nice, it's not that difficult: Taylor Lautner

The actor said although the comments on his appearance bother him, he is grateful that he's "in a different place now" and that they don't "make me question who I am." He added, "My biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice. It's not that difficult. Let's be nice to each other. Let's spread love and positivity. It's that simple."

Lautner's video message's caption also serves as a reminder that May 2023 is Mental Health Awareness Month. Fans and friends, including his wife Taylor, reacted with an outpouring of love to his Instagram post. "God, I love you," she wrote. The Lautners debuted their jointly hosted podcast, The Squeeze, earlier this year. On it, they discuss mental health with other celebrities and guests. The actor recently revealed that he's taken "a step back" from the spotlight, but he doesn't harbour "resentment" towards his Twilight stardom.