'Twilight's Taylor Lautner Tied Knot With Taylor Dome A Year After Engagement

Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his fiancée Taylor Dome seemingly chose a special date to get married, exactly a year after their engagement. In an intimate ceremony, the couple reportedly tied the knot on Friday, November 11. While the newlyweds have not shared the official pictures yet, photos from their nuptials have surfaced on the internet.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the couple got married at Epoch Estate Wines in California in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family member and friends. The wedding consisted of a total of 100 guests, according to the photos. While Dome wore a white lacy gown with a matching veil, Lautner donned a black tux with a white shirt. The pair exchanged vows ahead of the sunset at the winery.

Taylor Lautner's proposal

On November 11, 2021, Taylor Lautner went down on his knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome. Opening about the proposal, Lautner spoke with Access Hollywood and revealed Dome did not want a grand gesture. The Abduction actor said, "She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen."

Lautner respected Dome's choice and popped the question in the kitchen but managed to make it big. He said, "I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign. So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that." A few days later, the actor shared pictures of the proposal with the caption, "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Last month, Dome had a bridal shower with her friends in California. On the occasion, she sported a mini white dress with a short veil. She shared pictures from her shower on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Dome wrote, "The most fun weekend with the gals that make me feel the most loved thank you @bachtobasic for helping plan everything - wouldn’t have been possible without you!" Lautner reacted to the post and wrote, "Can't wait to marry you."

